Downtown West Palm Beach mural being painted over after more than a decade as city icon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For some, the murals in Downtown West Palm Beach are more than paint on a wall — it’s a snapshot of emotion, a welcoming sign to locals and visitors alike, and part of the city’s artistic soul.

If you’ve driven down Clematis Street anytime over the last decade, you’ve likely spotted it — a towering six‑story mural of two kids falling in love, overflowing with butterflies, titled “I Lost My Shoe When I Saw You.”

Now, that iconic piece is being painted over.

WATCH: LOCAL MURALS COME AND GONE

Iconic West Palm Beach mural being painted over after a decade

Maintenance, Repairs, and a Changing Art Scene

The Clematis Garage mural is the latest casualty in the city’s evolving art landscape. Officials say it’s coming down for maintenance and repairs after years of exposure to the elements.

“Ah man, every time I see it, it just makes me think of my childhood,” said Dustin Singer, who walks by the mural with his dog daily.

Singer moved downtown from New York last year and says murals were one of the things that made West Palm Beach feel welcoming.

He was disappointed to see the mural being painted over.

“It’s a little upsetting to see,” he said. “It brings a whole different level of culture to the city.”

A Rotating Canvas

The Clematis Garage mural was part of a former art tourism initiative in West Palm Beach, inviting internationally known artists to create works that would eventually be replaced by new pieces. Over time, residents have seen other murals vanish — including the large mural along the CityPlace Garage, the skull mural at the end of Clematis Street next to Palm Beach Dramaworks, and the south‑side mural at Camelot bar.

Joel Lopez Murals around town then and now

“I love the colors,” said Maria Sosa, visiting from Guatemala. “I think everything looks so nice. I would love to see more, I love art."

“I love this one specifically,” said Leo Andreotti, referring to the Albert Einstein mural next to SubCulture Coffee. “Personally, I’m from Brazil myself.”

Joel Lopez WPB Camelot mural then and now

When WPTV asked if he knew the artist, Andreotti replied, “100% I’ve seen so many times back in Brazil. We walked by it and saw the mural — it really touched home, it was really nice.”

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West Palm Beach painting over Clematis Parking Garage murals

Back in February, the city announced the repainting project. In a statement, officials explained, “After more than a decade of exposure to the elements, the murals have naturally faded and worn. As part of routine

maintenance, repainting the garage exterior is necessary to refresh the overall appearance of this downtown facility.”

Sybille Canthal, Director of Arts for the city, told WPTV that while some buildings are privately owned, “They fully intend to create another mural on the Clematis Garage once maintenance is complete.”

The Artist Speaks

Lonac — the Croatian artist behind “I Lost My Shoe When I Saw You” — responded to WPTV’s inquiry on Instagram, saying he hopes to “paint something nice again” in West Palm Beach.

Singer hopes the city makes that happen.

“Keep the culture going, keep the arts, and the arts are an important part of life,” he said.

