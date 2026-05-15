Man dies after shooting in Caribbean Market parking lot, suspect arrested

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A man has been charged with second-degree murder following a deadly shooting in West Palm Beach's Pleasant City neighborhood last week.

Jarvis Lee Williams, 31, was arrested in connection with the May 9 shooting death of Joseph Key Jr.

WPBPD Jarvis Lee Williams

The incident occurred around 10:19 p.m. and was captured by multiple surveillance cameras in the area. According to the probable cause affidavit, Williams and Key became involved in a verbal altercation in the parking lot of the Caribbean Market before both men drew firearms.

The West Palm Beach Police Department's ShotSpotter system detected 16 total gunshots during the incident in the span of 10 seconds. The exchange of gunfire left Key with a fatal gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Court documents reveal that Williams called someone to pick him up from the Caribbean Market following the shooting. That witness later provided a sworn statement to investigators, telling police that Williams had a bloody hand when she picked him up and claimed he had been in a fight.

Williams sought medical treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand at St. Mary's Medical Center approximately less than 30 minutes after the shooting, giving hospital staff a false name.

The affidavit identifies Williams as a seven-time convicted felon.

Williams now faces a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm. He is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.