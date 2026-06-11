5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest brings 30,000 music fans, major economic impact to downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest is taking over downtown West Palm Beach this Friday and Saturday, bringing thousands of country music fans to the city's waterfront.

The two-day festival blends live music, coastal culture and hospitality, with organizers hoping it becomes a signature event for Palm Beach County.

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5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest debuts in West Palm Beach

Temple Ricke, who is on the marketing team with Peachtree Entertainment, said the team is excited to bring the festival to West Palm Beach, with plenty to do on site, including eating, drinking and listening to music.

"Anywhere from 10,000 to 15,000 festival-goers on site each day," Ricke said.

That could put total attendance around 30,000 for the full event.

The festival lineup includes Ella Langley, Old Dominion, Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band and more. The event will also feature a behind-the-scenes experience with songwriters who helped bring hit songs to radio and streaming platforms.

Ricke said the goal is to highlight "the ideas that go behind everything the artists are incorporating in their work that you typically see on stage," adding that the event incorporates "coastal cowboy, all things Alan Jackson, Jimmy Buffett ties too."

Tori Weeden said the excitement is already building ahead of the event.

"I'm overly excited, honestly," Weeden said.

Weeden also expressed enthusiasm for one of the headliners.

"We're very excited to see Ella on stage. We're excited to be able to hear her," Weeden said.

Traffic News LIST: Music festival closes these roads in downtown West Palm Johann Hoffend

West Palm Beach was chosen as the location because of its connection to Alan Jackson's brand, which Ricke described as "very country" and "very coastal."

Many people know he shot his "5 O'Clock Somewhere" music video with Jimmy Buffett in West Palm Beach, Ricke said, adding that "the tie was already there" and organizers wanted to "make it make sense for years to come."

Tourism leaders say the economic impact extends well beyond the festival gates. Discover the Palm Beaches says nearly half of visitors to the area travel there for events and experiences like this one.

Ricke said the festival's purpose goes beyond entertainment.

"The main goal is to drive revenue in West Palm Beach," Ricke said.

Ricke added that organizers hope to leave communities "happier than when we arrived, and also have some dollars in their pocket too," citing success in other cities where the broader brand has held events.

This is the first year for the 5 O'Clock brand festival, and organizers hope to return in future years. Ricke said it is always exciting to bring an inaugural festival to a town, but the goal is not to be "one and done."

That is why organizers have spent about a year building relationships with the city of West Palm Beach, Discover the Palm Beaches, local vendors and law enforcement.

"We want to make this a community event that's for the community, tourists alike as well," Ricke said, adding that everyone at the festival will be in a predetermined blueprint with safety and security checks in place "to make sure everyone feels safe and can have some fun."

Ricke said public safety is "of the utmost importance" any time they go into a festival, and the goal is to ensure "everyone is safe, happy. We're bringing revenue to tourists, we're bringing revenues to locals, and it just makes sense for everyone involved."

The festival is also offering specialty discounts for teachers, military members and first responders. Those who show up with a verified ID can get discounted tickets through the festival website. Tickets are still on sale, and the full lineup has been released on the festival's Instagram page.

Organizers are also planning a series of surrounding events. The official kickoff party is a free pre-party at the Square Grouper, with doors opening at 7 p.m. The event will feature an Alan Jackson look-alike contest where participants can win VIP tickets to the festival.

On Saturday night, Cowboy Club — a country music bar a short walk from the festival grounds — is hosting the official after party. Owner Brian Swanson said the event is a natural fit.

"It's hand in hand. 5 O'Clock Somewhere Fest is all country, we're all country," Swanson said.

The club is already seeing increased interest ahead of the weekend.

"It drives a ton of traffic to us. We've already been seeing an uptick in reservations," Swanson said.

Swanson said he hopes the festival returns.

"Hopefully it's an annual event," Swanson said.

Weeden echoed that sentiment.

"It's their first show, and it's our first rodeo here," Weeden said.

Drivers should plan ahead, as several roads in downtown West Palm Beach will be closed through next Wednesday.

Alan Jackson’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere Festival closures in effect through Wednesday, June 17:



Flagler Drive from Fern Street to Banyan Boulevard

100 Blocks of North and South Clematis Streets.

100 Block of Evernia Street

100 Block of Datura Street

The following roadways will be subject to closure during the event at the discretion of the police:



Lantana Avenue between Banyan Boulevard and North Clematis Street

Narcissus Street between Banyan Boulevard and Datura Street

200 Block of Clematis Street

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.