5 family members charged in alleged $12.5M construction fraud ring in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Five members of the same extended family have been charged in what investigators describe as a family-run construction fraud ring that allegedly used shell companies to conceal millions of dollars in payroll, avoid workers' compensation insurance premiums and operate unlicensed check-cashing businesses across South Florida.

According to a 195-page arrest affidavit filed in Palm Beach County, investigators with the Broward Sheriff's Office Money Laundering Task Force and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office allege the group operated an organized enterprise through multiple construction companies based out of the same West Palm Beach address.

The five defendants arrested by Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are:

Marlen L. Suazo Gutierrez, who investigators identify as the alleged leader of the enterprise

Gustavo Lara Suazo

Blanca Cecilia Ramirez Farina

Alejandra Celeste Lagos Matute

Erick Eduardo Blandon

Court records show each faces an organized scheme to defraud charge, while several also face workers' compensation fraud and unlicensed money service business charges. Suazo Gutierrez faces the most charges, including multiple counts of workers' compensation fraud and 3 counts of operating an unlicensed money service business.

According to investigators, the enterprise operated between December 2024 and January 2026 through a network of construction companies, including JNJ Construction Services Inc., MDA Concrete Inc., JVC Interior Designs Inc., JYK Construction Concrete Inc., ACE Concrete & Pavers Inc., DMF Construction Services Inc. and EVB Construction Services Inc.

Companies shared one address

The affidavit alleges many of the companies listed the same business address — 901 S. Military Trail, Suite A7 in West Palm Beach.

Detectives conducted surveillance at the location in February 2025 and reported finding signage for "Envios A Venezuela," a shipping company, rather than an active construction business. Investigators said they observed no construction vehicles entering or leaving the property.

According to investigators, the address served as the registered office for numerous construction companies that were allegedly used as shell corporations.

How investigators say the scheme worked

The affidavit alleges the companies obtained workers' compensation insurance policies using significantly understated payroll figures and then "rented" those insurance certificates to uninsured subcontractors.

Investigators say contractors could use those certificates to qualify for construction jobs while concealing the true size of their payroll and avoiding substantially higher insurance premiums.

The affidavit states the arrangement allowed payroll to pass through shell companies without being fully reported to insurers, while organizers allegedly profited by collecting a percentage of each payroll check processed.

Millions in payroll allegedly concealed

Investigators focused much of the case on JNJ Construction Services and MDA Concrete.

According to the affidavit, JNJ Construction Services reported approximately $1.71 million in annual payroll to its workers' compensation carrier while investigators determined approximately $4.37 million in payroll checks were actually cashed during the policy period. The insurer later determined the company allegedly avoided approximately $167,906 in workers' compensation premiums.

Investigators allege MDA Concrete reported approximately $1.21 million in payroll but actually processed roughly $6.57 million in payroll checks during the same policy period. According to the affidavit, the insurer calculated the discrepancy resulted in more than $411,000 in unpaid premiums.

Millions allegedly cashed through unlicensed businesses

Beyond the insurance fraud allegations, investigators accuse the defendants of operating unlicensed money service businesses by cashing millions of dollars in payroll checks.

The affidavit alleges JNJ Construction Services cashed more than $15.5 million in checks, MDA Concrete cashed more than $11.1 million, and JVC Interior Design cashed more than $1 million. Each amount exceeded the threshold required for first-degree felony charges under Florida law, according to investigators.

Investigators describe family-run operation

The affidavit repeatedly connects the companies through family relationships and shared management.

Investigators identify Suazo Gutierrez as president or registered agent for several companies, while Gustavo Lara Suazo served as vice president or manager for multiple businesses and signed insurance applications.

According to investigators, Ramirez Farina served as president of JNJ Construction Services, Lagos Matute served as president of MDA Concrete, and Blandon served as president of EVB Construction Services.

Detectives allege the companies worked together as part of a single criminal enterprise, with family members and associates controlling different corporations while sharing the same business location.

Court records

Palm Beach County court records show Suazo Gutierrez appeared in court July 10 and remains subject to bond conditions. Ramirez Farina made her first appearance July 10 and was ordered to have no contact with co-defendants. Lagos Matute bonded out July 11 after surrendering her passport. Blandon bonded out July 11. Gustavo Lara Suazo was charged separately through an arrest warrant and probable cause affidavit.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

