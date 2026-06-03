17-year-old passenger dies in 3-vehicle crash on Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old passenger died Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash on Summit Boulevard in West Palm Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The minor died after the Tesla they were riding in collided with a dump truck and a 2001 GMC Yukon in the 5500 block of Summit Boulevard around 1:33 p.m. on June 2.

According to the crash report, a 2021 Tesla Model 3 was traveling eastbound on Summit Boulevard in the left lane when a dump truck in the right lane moved into both lanes to begin a southbound turn down a canal bank.

The driver of the Tesla failed to slow sufficiently to avoid the dump truck, causing the front right of the Tesla to strike the left rear of the dump truck.

After striking the dump truck, the Tesla was redirected northward into the westbound lanes, where it collided with the Yukon.

The drivers of the Tesla and Yukon suffered minor injuries. The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

