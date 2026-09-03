Westlake works to craft e-bike ordinance to keep riders safe

WESTLAKE, Fla. — As e-bikes and e-scooters become more popular, WPTV reporter Christy Waite is pressing the city of Westlake on how it will keep riders safe.

Westlake does not yet have its own e-bike ordinance, but the mayor and city officials say that could change following growing safety concerns.

WATCH BELOW: Westlake weighs new e-bike safety rules

Westlake weighs new e-bike safety rules

It comes as e-bikes are becoming more popular and after a person was taken by helicopter to a trauma center Wednesday following an e-bike crash near Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. The status of the rider is still unknown.

Mayor J.P. O'Connor said the city is working to write its own rules for e-bike riders, even as neighboring areas like Wellington are already cracking down.

"Right now we do not have our own ordinance," O'Connor said. "I know that staff is looking into it."

The city released a statement to WPTV saying it is aware of the reported e-bike accident involving a young person in or near the community.

"Our thoughts are with the individual and family involved," the statement said.

The city acknowledged that e-bikes and e-scooters are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among younger riders, and that some devices are capable of traveling at increasingly higher speeds.

"When vehicles that are generally viewed as low-speed forms of transportation can reach speeds that significantly increase the risk of serious injury or loss of life, we believe it is important to take a closer look at how they can be operated safely in our community," the statement said.

In the absence of a city ordinance, Westlake defaults to state legislation. The city's website includes e-bike safety information from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office outlining the following rules:

Riders under 16 must wear helmets

Riders cannot exceed 28 mph

Riders do not need a license

The city said staff will work closely with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office to evaluate e-bike and e-scooter safety and identify opportunities for additional education, community outreach, enforcement, and other appropriate safety measures.

"We are also prepared to work with our State Legislative Delegation if we determine that changes to state law or additional statewide safety measures are necessary," the statement said.

Westlake is a community where golf carts and other forms of low-speed transportation are a common part of everyday life, the city noted.

"Our goal is not to discourage these forms of transportation, but to make sure they can be enjoyed responsibly and safely as Westlake continues to grow as a community where golf carts and other low-speed forms of mobility are part of everyday life," the statement said.

O'Connor said the city's approach will aim to balance embracing e-bikes with ensuring rider responsibility.

"There is nothing more important and more paramount than safety. So I am going to pass whatever it takes to keep our kids and residents safe," O'Connor said. "I am not sure if it's going to be as strict as Wellington. Every city is different and we will adopt something that works for us."

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