WESTLAKE, Fla. — WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with a Westlake woman who lost her father in the Sept. 11 attacks and is channeling her grief into a children's book — hoping to help parents and educators teach the next generation about that day.

Courtney Sosna was just 16 years old when her father, Thomas McCann, was killed. McCann was a New York City firefighter and was supposed to have the day off to attend a golf outing.

WATCH BELOW: Local woman channels 9/11 grief into children's book

Westlake woman who lost her father on 9/11 writes children's book to honor his legacy

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Remembering 911

"My dad was a big guy. He was so joyful. He was just one of those people that made you happy and everyone around him happy. His whole passion in life was to help people," Sosna said.

It is believed that McCann entered the South Tower one to two minutes before it collapsed, and then he was placed on a missing persons list.

"The sound that came out of my mother was the most painful sound I have ever heard," Sosna said.

Two years later, investigators were able to identify her father by a three-quarter inch of muscle tissue that was found. Her family was able to have a funeral. Sosna says it brought some closure, but for so long she believed her father was alive.

She would think about how long someone could survive without food or water; she would watch videos and hope to see her father there.

"I just couldn't fathom how my dad couldn't find a way out. In my heart of hearts I just knew he was alive," Sosna said.

WATCH BELOW: Echoes of September: A 9/11 Special

Echoes of September: A 9/11 Special

Now, 25 years later, Sosna is honoring her father's memory through a book called "God Gave Us Brave Hearts: A Story of Courage, Community, Love, and Faith". She says it was years in the making.

"God placed this on my heart a long time ago. Let's talk about the unity, the bravery, and the courage," Sosna said.

Her biggest regret still weighs on her. On 9/11, she was getting ready for school in the bathroom and blow-drying her hair. She remembers hearing her dad leave and close the door behind him.

"In my head, I thought I should stick my head out the door and tell him I love him and hope he has a good day. But I didn't because I was rushing. My biggest regret in life, if I could go back in time, I would run out of the bathroom and give him the biggest hug," Sosna said.

After the attacks happened, Sosna reflects on the community support during that time. Despite how dark and hard life was, the act of unity brought the country together. She hopes her book teaches that, and that it doesn't take another tragedy to bring us all together.

Now, page by page, her book is also helping her heal.

"I know I am doing right by my father; he would be so proud. I am letting his legacy live on. People know his name now, and that's important to me," Sosna said.

Her book is available for purchase on Amazon and can be used for teaching kids. Sosna says so far her book has been sold all across the country. She has even put together lesson plans to help educators teach the subject.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.