Westlake approves school zone speed cameras at Seminole Ridge High School

WESTLAKE, Fla. — The city of Westlake is moving forward with plans to install school zone speed cameras at Seminole Ridge High School after city council members unanimously approved the measure during a final hearing.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite has been tracking speed cameras that are popping up across western Palm Beach County.

WATCH BELOW: Westlake approves school zone speed cameras

Westlake unanimously approves speed cameras in school zones

Westlake City Council voted 5-0 to authorize the cameras along Seminole Pratt Whitney Road, making Seminole Ridge High School the first and only school in the city to have the technology at this time.

City Manager Howard Brown Jr. said the cameras are being implemented to improve safety around students and provide law enforcement with another tool to enforce speed limits in school zones.

According to city leaders, a recent speed zone study found a need for additional enforcement in the area, helping drive the decision to move forward with the program.

"That's an area where we really want to protect our children and provide law enforcement with additional tools," Brown said.

The city says children's safety is the top priority. They hope the cameras will encourage drivers to slow down and pay closer attention when traveling through active school zones.

"We are just trying to correct behavior in those school zones because people are busy, they are not paying attention that they are even going through a school zone," Brown said.

Under the program, drivers caught traveling more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit in the school zone will receive a $100 citation.

The city will partner with RedLine to operate the speed camera system.

City leaders said there was no public comment submitted either for or against the cameras during the hearing. The city also says they are discussing the program and have included topics such as safety, security and privacy.

Westlake expects the cameras to be installed by the end of the year. Once activated, the city plans to offer a 30-day warning period before citations are issued to drivers.