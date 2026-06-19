Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County to host benefit concert at Wellington Amphitheater

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Sickle Cell Foundation of Palm Beach County is planning to host a benefit concert at the Wellington Amphitheater this Saturday.

The June 20 event will fund programs, education and advocacy efforts for those affected by sickle cell disease.

The concert is planned for this Saturday, June 20, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater.

Organizers say the event will help fund programs and education, along with advocacy efforts for those affected by sickle cell disease.

Latoya Mills of Wellington lost her 20-year-old son, Denali Smith, a college football player, in July 2024. She says sickle cell was a contributing factor in his death and hopes to spread awareness about the genetic blood disorder.

"Information is everything. Just knowing your trait and knowing what the signs and symptoms are is critical. It could save lives," Mills said.

Tickets start at $50 for general admission and include entertainment from four live artists and a live band.

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