New Westlake eye care practice opens as doctor warns of growing nearsightedness in children

WESTLAKE, Fla. — WPTV Westlake reporter Christy Waite checked out a new family-owned eye care practice, bringing another healthcare option closer to home for residents of the growing city.

Dr. Tuyet-Suong Pham and her husband recently opened Westlake Eye Care, a practice they built from the ground up. The office offers routine eye exams and diagnoses and treats eye diseases.

WATCH BELOW: New eye care practice opens in Westlake

New eye care practice opens in Westlake

Pham said opening her own practice has been a longtime dream, but she also wanted to provide families in Westlake with care closer to home.

"I wanted to provide quality care to the families here so they can get the care they need closer to home," Pham said.

Since opening their doors this fall, the couple said they are already seeing their business grow.

"Over the past two months we have seen a couple hundred patients, and we are accepting new ones," Pham said.

Patient Jeff Cap said having an eye doctor nearby means he no longer has to travel as far for care.

“Oh! It’s so awesome because I don’t have to drive 30-40 minutes. It’s just right around the corner,” Cap said.

As more patients come through the doors, Pham said another trend is catching her eye: nearsightedness in children.

"It is projected that by the year 2050 that 50% of the population will be nearsighted," Pham said.

Pham said screen time can play a role, while children are also spending less time outdoors. She is urging parents to make sure their children have their eyes checked, particularly as nearsightedness becomes more common among kids.

She said nearsightedness can increase the risk of serious eye complications later in life, including retinal detachment, glaucoma and macular degeneration, and other serious conditions.

As Westlake continues to grow, some residents say they would also like to see more medical services grow with it.

Cap said he would like to see the existing emergency room eventually expand into a full-scale hospital.

"I would like to see the ER expand. If it could turn into a hospital, that would be awesome," Cap said.

For Pham, the vision is clear: she wants her family’s practice to grow alongside the community.

"We are looking to grow and invest in this community for years to come," Pham said.

Westlake EyeCare is located at 4931 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. They are open Monday and Tuesday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

They are closed Fridays and Sundays but are open on Saturdays 9:30 am- to 3:30 p.m.