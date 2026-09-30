WESTLAKE, Fla. — A new Goodwill donation drop-off center in Westlake is making it easier for residents to clean out their closets and help their neighbors.

Since opening in August, the center has collected more than 600 pounds of donations in just over a month.

WATCH BELOW: Donations pour in at Westlake Goodwill donation center

Donations pouring into Westlake's new Goodwill donation center since it opened in August

WPTV reporter Christy Waite connected with Vice President of Operations Brady O'Neil, who said the response from the community has exceeded expectations.

"The community has really shown out for us, so far we have had more than 600 pounds of donations in the little over a month that we have been open," O'Neil said.

O'Neil said the decision to open in Westlake was an easy decision since the city is booming.

"The Westlake community was really appealing to us. It's a close, tight-knit community, and we are very fortunate to come into an up-and-coming city," O'Neil said.

For neighbors like Leeza Byrd, the new location is saving nearly an hour of commute time.

"This is so convenient, we just left swim practice, and I didn't want to go all the way to Okeechobee, and I remembered this was here," Byrd said.

Unlike a traditional Goodwill store, this location is a donation-only center — people can drop off items but cannot shop on-site. However, the donations will be given to other stores across our area.

For neighbors like Theresa Morris, shopping at Goodwill helps her give back to her community and save some money as well.

"The things you donate are helping other people who can't afford what is out there, because prices are too high. You come in here and find amazing things at really good prices," Morris said.

The Westlake donation center is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located at 4931 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road 1000 & 1100, Westlake, FL 33470.

Goodwill is also looking to offer donation pick-ups in the future.

Company leaders said in 2025 that Goodwill reused or recycled more than 51 million pounds of donated goods in the area.

Click here to find a Goodwill donation center in your area.

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