City of Westlake homebuying program sees surge in applications, expands eligibility

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A WPTV story about a City of Westlake homebuying program sparked a flood of applications — and now the city is making it even easier for first-time buyers to get help.

Back in April, WPTV's Christy Waite introduced viewers to Westlake's Housing Assistance Purchase Program Yearly, known as HAPPY. Since the story aired, Westlake received more than 200 inquiries said Taylor Garcia, the city's housing assistance program manager. Of those, 40 people were able to submit applications, and 22 families were awarded assistance.

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Westlake's 'HAPPY' Program sees surge in applications

The surge in interest prompted city leaders to expand the program. On June 2, Westlake City Council approved major updates to help even more families.

Instead of fixed amounts, the city now evaluates each family's financial situation to give them exactly what they need.

Buyers can now purchase a home up to $679,324 (up from $568,577) to keep up with today's market. The funds come as a 0% interest, forgivable loan that can be used for down payments, closing costs or buying down interest rates.

Current Westlake residents and past program participants get special consideration, and families can combine HAPPY money with other assistance programs to maximize their help.

The city also told WPTV that an online portal is coming to streamline the process.

Who qualifies:

First-time homebuyers (or haven't owned a home in three years)

U.S. citizens

Meet income limits

Buy a newly built home in Westlake under $679,324

Essential workers like police, firefighters, teachers and nurses can earn up to $300,000 and still qualify.

"A lot of families think homeownership is out of reach, but this program makes it possible," Garcia said.