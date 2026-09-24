Vero Beach doubles most parking fines starting Oct. 1, first rate hike since 2011

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Parking in Vero Beach is free, but overstaying your welcome is about to cost significantly more.

Vero Beach City Council voted Tuesday to double most parking fines starting Oct. 1.

WATCH BELOW: Vero Beach doubling parking fines

Vero Beach raising parking fines

Fines for timed parking violations will increase from $20 to $40, while other miscellaneous infractions will rise from $30 to $60.

Handicap violations will remain the same at $200 per violation.

The city said the increases are the first since 2011.

Vero Beach police sent a letter to the City Council in August requesting the rate increase, saying it would "encourage motorists to abide by the regulations."

Lt. Brian Kerensky said the goal is to keep parking spaces moving and bring more foot traffic to the city.

"We have to kind of sometimes give them an incentive to move," Kerensky said. "It creates turnover and can benefit from that."

For residents like Wendy Gage, who regularly parks along Beachland Boulevard, the change hits close to home.

"The free parking is great...when it's free," Gage said. "We've been tagged multiple times for not moving it after two hours."

Neighbor Corey Wapnick said the increase is not fair because there are not enough spaces available to move to.

"There's only so much parking, and it's usually on a beach day here, it's very [full] there's enough cars here that it's almost impossible," Wapnick said.

Eugene Billero, who parks outside his real estate office, said a permit system could offer a better long-term solution for business owners and employees who need to park close to work.

"You could do a permit for the month and charge X amount of dollars, and they're going to get their money anyway," Billero said.

With property taxes on the ballot this November, Mayor John Cotugno said the timing of the fine increase was deliberate.

"I think we did it at the opportune time," Cotugno said. "Some of those courtesies that you paid, especially from a fee standpoint, we had to readdress."

Cotugno left the door open to exploring permit options and other long-term parking solutions.

"I think that's something that possibly should come up for discussion," Cotugno said.

The new fines take effect Oct. 1.