Motorcyclist dies in Vero Beach crash after traveling at speeds of 113 mph, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle while traveling at speeds over 100 mph in Vero Beach last week, police said.

The Vero Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that the wreck happened July 17 at the intersection of Eighth Avenue and 21st Street.

Officers responded to the scene after a report of a deceased person, later identified as a 25-year-old man, in the grassy median.

Police said the man was driving a 2008 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle, which left the roadway as it approached the intersection and crashed into a concrete utility pole.

Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was captured on multiple traffic cameras along U.S. Highway 1 as he entered the Vero Beach city limits at about 12:30 a.m. on July 17.

According to police, video analysis determined that the motorcycle was traveling at 113 mph when it passed through the intersection of 15th Place and U.S. Highway 1, which is about a half mile from the crash scene.

"Speed was the sole contributing factor as to the cause of this crash," police said in a statement. "This is a tragic reminder to please drive safely and adhere to the posted speed limits on the roadways."

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.