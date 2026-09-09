Treasure Coast youth designers shine at NY Fashion Week

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — International fashion designer based on the Treasure Coast, Kallee Jackson, can hardly contain her excitement. “New York Fashion Week!” she exclaimed when WPTV Morning Anchor Ashley Glass asked Jackson where she was headed.

Jackson’s design students will show their original designs on the world stage that is New York Fashion Week. “Literally their own designs because these kids have created this from scratch,” Jackson said.

Treasure Coast youth designers shine at New York Fashion Week

Jackson said they’ve worked very hard over many months to get to this point. “There were days they cried because this is hard, but they get up, and they keep moving, and that’s all that matters,” she said.

The students, including Jackson’s daughter, proudly showed Glass their pieces.

“I feel grateful, and I feel hopeful, and I feel amazing about it because I know a lot of people don’t have this opportunity,” Jackson’s daughter, also named Kallee, said.

Another student, Kamryn Brown, said she is proud of her work in designing a gold and black strapless gown. “This is the first thing I’ve ever sewn,” Brown said. “It means a lot to me.”

“Being able to make a project as big as this and go somewhere as big as New York Fashion Week, it’s kind of a huge thing,” design student Joslynn Hernandez said.

“I’m super hopeful for the next generation. I believe in investing in the next generation. That’s the best way to create change,” Jackson said.

Link to Kallee’s fashion house: https://kalleejackson.com