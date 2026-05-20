Toddler found submerged in Port St. Lucie pool now in critical condition

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 20-month-old girl is in critical condition after being found submerged in a backyard swimming pool Monday evening in Port St. Lucie, police say.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 3200 block of SW Crumpacker Street when a 19-year-old family member opened the rear sliding glass door to let the family dogs outside and may have accidentally left the door slightly open. The toddler then left the house unnoticed and was later found submerged in a detached above-ground swimming pool in the backyard.

Police say the child's father discovered her in the pool and immediately alerted the child's mother, who began CPR. A neighbor across the street heard the mother's calls for help, contacted 911, and rushed over to assist the family until emergency crews arrived.

The child was taken by ambulance to Tradition Medical Center, where she was stabilized before being airlifted to Nemours Children's Hospital.

Police are still investigating how long the child was in the pool before being discovered.

"The Port St. Lucie Police Department extends its thoughts and prayers to the child, her family, and everyone impacted by this tragic incident," police said in a statement. "PSLPD would also like to remind the community of the importance of constant supervision around water and ensuring all pools are properly secured to help prevent tragedies involving children."