PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 18-year-old driver has been arrested after a hit-and-run crash critically injured a 24-year-old woman on an electric scooter in Port St. Lucie, police said.

The incident happened Monday morning near Southwest Gatlin Boulevard and Southwest Feather Terrace, Port St. Lucie police said.

According to investigators, the victim was riding an electric scooter westbound on the sidewalk toward Southwest Rosser Boulevard. As the woman on the scooter entered the crosswalk, she was struck by the 18-year-old driver of a gray Chevrolet Tahoe making a left turn onto Southwest Feather Terrace.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Chevrolet Tahoe involved in hit-and-run crash in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on Nov. 16, 2026.

Police said the driver fled the scene and failed to stop to render aid to the woman.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department's Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit identified the driver as Tristan Sanchez-Chasmer and located the vehicle through its investigation. Investigators learned Sanchez-Chasmer had been playing "ding dong ditch" just before the crash.

He was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, police said.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department is expected to hold a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Chief Leo Niemczyk will address the incident, providing additional details about the investigation, the arrest and an update on the victim's condition.