St. Lucie County shelter waives adoption fees after taking in 114 cats from alleged hoarding case

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A St. Lucie County animal shelter is making an urgent push to find homes for cats and kittens after taking in more than 100 animals from a home last month.

The Humane Society of St. Lucie County is teaming up with BISSELL Pet Foundation for an emergency "Empty the Shelters" adoption event on Nov. 13 and 14. Adoption fees will be waived for all cats and kittens during the two-day event.

The shelter says it's facing a capacity crunch after taking in 114 cats from a Port St. Lucie home in October.

The cats were rescued from a home at the center of an alleged animal hoarding case that led to a woman's arrest on 29 felony animal cruelty charges.

Now, the Humane Society is hoping the adoption event will free up much-needed space so it can continue caring for the animals.

All pets available for adoption are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, and Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Humane Society of St. Lucie County, located at 8890 Glades Cut-Off Road in Port St. Lucie.

Anyone interested in adopting can view available pets at hsslc.org.

