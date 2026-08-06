Road rage crash in Port St. Lucie leaves motorcyclist seriously injured, driver arrested

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A road rage incident that escalated into a four-vehicle crash at a major Port St. Lucie intersection has left multiple people hospitalized and one man arrested.

The crash occurred Wednesday evening around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of South U.S. Highway 1 and SE Lyngate Drive/SE Tiffany Avenue, according to Port St. Lucie police.

Police say Kevin Lonergan, 54, was driving a black Ford Super Duty pickup truck and pursuing a red Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on U.S. Highway 1 during an ongoing road rage incident.

Witness statements and dash-camera footage revealed the motorcycle rider entered the intersection against a red traffic signal and collided with a black Chevrolet Silverado, ejecting the rider from the bike. Lonergan's pickup truck then also ran the red light, struck the motorcycle rider who was on the ground, and collided head-on with a blue Toyota RAV4.

PSLPD

The 31-year-old motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries, including a brain bleed and facial fractures. He lost consciousness following the crash and remains hospitalized in stable condition at Lawnwood Medical Center. Two occupants of the RAV4 were also transported to Lawnwood Medical Center, while the driver of the Silverado was taken to St. Lucie Medical Center.

Police arrested Lonergan on two counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury and one count of reckless driving causing injury.

The intersection was shut down until 2 a.m. Thursday.