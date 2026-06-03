Port St. Lucie woman sentenced to 3 years in prison for running illegal med spa out of backyard shed

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Rosa Mena, 50, has been sentenced to 3 years in prison and 5 years of probation after being caught running an illegal med spa out of a shed in her Port St. Lucie backyard.

A victim came to police in May of 2025 and reported concerns after experiencing partial facial paralysis from services performed by Mena.

The victim told police she received 62 units of Botox injections during a session at a makeshift med spa inside a backyard shed called Miracle Hand and Spa. Investigators said the victim was referred to the business by her coworkers, who had services done by Mena in the past.

Once the victim told Mena about the paralysis, Mena refunded her the $325 paid for the services, but asked the victim to return for another injection of vitamins to "reverse" the issues.

After the paralysis persisted, the victim requested that Mena show her medical license. Mena provided an altered certificate of phlebotomy. The victim contacted the agency that issued the certificate and learned it had expired in February 2024.

In an attempt to put the victim's mind at ease, Mena told the victim that she is a doctor from the Dominican Republic.

A multi-agency investigation involving Port St. Lucie Police, PSL Code Enforcement, the PSL Building Department, the PSL Business Tax and the Florida Department of Health led to a search warrant being issued for Mena's residence at the 5000 block of Northwest Coosa Drive.

Detectives found an overwhelming amount of evidence, including medical beds, fat sculpting machines, laser hair removal equipment, laser liposuction machines and injection devices for fillers and Botox.

Mena was charged with three counts of aggravated battery causing bodily harm, three counts of health safety — practicing medicine without an active license, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property $300 or more, one count of fraud-swindle obtain property under $20,000 and one count of use of two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

