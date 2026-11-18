PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Water service has been fully restored to the Tradition and western Port St. Lucie areas following a major water main break Tuesday, but a precautionary boil water notice remains in effect.

The break happened Nov. 17 near Glades Cut Off Road when a contractor working on a construction project unrelated to the city damaged a 36-inch water main, according to city officials.

Crews completed repairs Tuesday evening and began flushing the water main shortly afterward.

The city initially recommended a 48-hour precautionary boil water notice Tuesday at noon for the Tradition area, including Western Grove, Riverland, Wilson Grove and Southern Grove, west of Interstate 95 to Becker Road.

The notice also covers communities along Glades Cut Off Road, including Copper Creek, Wylder and Verano.

City officials said water quality testing began Wednesday. Because of the number of customers affected, a significant number of samples must be collected and tested before the notice can be lifted.

Residents should continue boiling water until the city confirms it is safe to use without boiling. Restored water service does not mean the boil water notice has ended.

The city is investigating the incident and expects to pursue appropriate action to recover costs from those responsible.

Updates will be posted at CityofPSL.com.

