Port St. Lucie tests new water sensors as weekend rain threatens flood-prone areas

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — More rain is expected this weekend across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, and WPTV is learning that Port St. Lucie Public Works is preparing.

Scott Samples, communications manager with the City of Port St. Lucie, said crews spent the week clearing debris from drains and grates.

WATCH BELOW: Port St. Lucie prepares for rain, flooding concerns

Port St. Lucie prepares for rain, flooding concerns

Samples added that water levels in retention ponds and canals are at an adequate level and won't need to be lowered.

Staff have also been testing their new pilot water sensors, which will send alerts to select staff if water levels rise.

"It's a way for us to respond faster to very specific locations," Samples said.

Jennifer Collins, owner of Pets Play Grooming off California and Savona boulevards, said her staff is preparing too.

"We're nervous about this storm coming up this week," Collins said. "Every time it rains, we get scared."

Collins is no stranger to flooding on California and Savona boulevards.

She said flooding has occurred there for years.

WPTV was there when water levels rose at the intersection last week.

Collins said she already sent messages to her customers for Saturday.

"We may have to reschedule their dogs. We may have to push them off to next week," Collins said. "Saturdays are one of our busiest days, so it does really affect us as a small business."

For long-term solutions at the intersection, the city is working on a large-scale drainage project for the Oak Hammock neighborhood, which includes raising portions of the roadway.

"When this project is completed, those problems won't be problems anymore," Samples said.

The drainage project is still in data collection before moving on to design.

"We can't work if it's raining, and that's in Florida," Collins said. "That's just not OK."

The project may take years until completion, but Collins said she already thought about moving her business.

"We've also talked about possibly moving, and you know that would be hard too," Collins said. "I just feel like it's not, not getting better."