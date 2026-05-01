Port St. Lucie police investigating bomb threat near SW Darwin Blvd.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police are investigating a bomb threat that was received at the police station on Friday afternoon.

Police said they are actively searching the area near SW Darwin Blvd.

Officers immediately responded and followed standard operating procedures, police said. All students and staff in the area have been safely evacuated.

Officers are actively searching the area and no suspicious devices have been located as of Friday afternoon. No confirmed threat exists at this time, police said.

"We are taking this matter very seriously and will continue to follow all appropriate procedures to ensure the safety of our community," the Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a news release.

This remains an active investigation, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, police said.

This is a developing story.