Port St. Lucie police release details on 2 separate political campaign sign investigations

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has released an update on 2 separate investigations involving political campaign signs, both occurring this week in the area of SW Airoso Boulevard.

Although both incidents involve political campaign signs in the same area, police say they are being investigated as separate cases, with each evaluated independently based on their own facts, evidence, and applicable law.

First incident — August 5, 2026

The first incident occurred on August 5, 2026, near the intersection of SW Airoso Boulevard and SW Thanksgiving Avenue.

A Port St. Lucie Police sergeant observed Steven Giordano and an unidentified adult female near political campaign signs at a residence and initiated an investigation after one campaign sign was found on the ground while another had been placed in the yard.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area, which appears to show Giordano and the unidentified adult female arrive at the residence, approach campaign signs displayed in the yard, and interact with the signage. The video further appears to show the unidentified female remove a campaign sign supporting Mayor Shannon Martin before a different campaign sign was placed in the yard.

Detectives collected the video evidence and are evaluating it alongside statements, physical evidence, and all other information gathered during the investigation.

Officers and detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the placement, movement, and authorization of the campaign signs, including whether the movement or replacement of the signs was authorized by the property owner at the time the incident occurred.

Second incident — August 7, 2026

The second incident occurred on August 7, 2026, near SW Airoso Boulevard and SW Thornhill Drive, where officers responded to a disturbance involving political campaign signs.

During the investigation, officers learned that Aaron Martin and Steven Giordano were involved in a verbal confrontation regarding the placement and movement of campaign signs at a nearby residence.

Officers reviewed video recordings provided by the involved parties, which depict Martin and Giordano engaged in a verbal confrontation regarding the placement and movement of political campaign signs at the residence.

Investigators interviewed the homeowners and learned that both residents believed they had separately granted permission for campaign signs to be placed on the property. Officers determined that one homeowner communicated permission for one campaign's sign, while another resident of the home, who has limited English proficiency, separately conveyed permission to individuals associated with the opposing campaign.

Investigators believe the language barrier contributed to a misunderstanding regarding which campaign signs were authorized to be displayed and whether previously placed signs could be moved or replaced.

The preliminary investigation indicates that both individuals believed they had permission from residents of the property to place campaign signs. At this time, there is no indication that any campaign signs associated with this incident were stolen or intentionally damaged.

Information related to the placement of the campaign signs has been forwarded to the City of Port St. Lucie Code Compliance for review.

Department employee involvement

The Port St. Lucie Police Department acknowledged that Aaron Martin is employed by the department.

"The fact that Mr. Martin is a department employee will not influence the investigative process," the department said. "As with every investigation, the facts and evidence will determine the outcome, and this investigation will be conducted fairly, impartially, and in accordance with department policy."

The department said that should the investigation identify any potential policy violations involving a department employee, the matter will be handled in accordance with established department procedures. Consistent with Florida law, department employees are afforded the rights and protections provided under the Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights. Any related administrative review will proceed following the completion of the ongoing criminal investigation.

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