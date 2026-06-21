PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man who has made his voice heard at the Super Bowl for four straight years just landed the opportunity of a lifetime.

Malcolm Harris-Gowdie, who has autism and cerebral palsy and has participated in countless Special Olympics events, will head to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games as part of the all-access team with Team Florida.

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Port St. Lucie man with autism and cerebral palsy headed to 2026 Special Olympics USA Games

"I'll be going to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games as part of the all-access team with Team Florida," Harris-Gowdie said.

Harris-Gowdie has built a reputation as a broadcaster through his work with Special Olympics and FanSide, where his introductions have become a staple at the Super Bowl. At the USA Games, he will interview athletes and engage the crowd.

"That moment is going to be amazing, getting the chance to interview all the team Florida athletes," Harris-Gowdie said.

The event carries deep personal meaning for Harris-Gowdie, who credits Special Olympics with shaping his love of sports.

"It's an amazing and prestigious honor, and I had the prestigious honor of doing this four years ago as part of the US Games Input Council," Harris-Gowdie said.

As for nerves, Harris-Gowdie says he plans to stay in the moment and trust his instincts.

"My game plan is I'm just going to see what the athletes are going to do and just go from there and just call the action as I see it," Harris-Gowdie said.

He also has a message for aspiring journalists.

"Have fun doing it because if you're not having fun, then to me it just defeats the purpose. Secondly, you need to do your research, always research on who you're interviewing and always ask questions that no other reporter has asked before," Harris-Gowdie said.

