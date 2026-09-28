Port St. Lucie man arrested after calling 911 to report stabbing he committed, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man was arrested following a stabbing that left a 79-year-old man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries late Sunday night.

Cartavion Jermaine Merritt, 44, was taken into custody after calling 911 himself to report the stabbing at a home in the 11200 block of NW Blockbird Drive, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD).

Police say Merritt admitted to stabbing the victim inside the residence, telling dispatchers he used two knives to stab the man in the chest and stating his intention was to kill him. Merritt told dispatchers that only he and the victim were inside the home and that he had placed the two knives used in the attack in the kitchen sink.

Once officers arrived, Merritt exited the home voluntarily and was arrested without incident. Once Merritt was secured, officers entered the residence and found the elderly victim suffering from three stab wounds to the upper chest. Officers and paramedics immediately began providing life-saving medical care before being airlifted to the hospital.

Investigators found the two knives in the sink, and determined the stabbing happened in the bedroom where blood was found on the sheets.

During questioning at the police department, Merritt admitted that his intent during the incident was to kill the victim, according to PSLPD.

Merritt faces charges of attempted homicide-murder without premeditation and aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

The victim was later reported to be in stable condition.