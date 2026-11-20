PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — About 21,000 customers in Port St. Lucie remain under a precautionary boil water notice after a contractor damaged a water main earlier this week.

The city announced it is extending the notice for the Tradition and west Port St. Lucie areas following Tuesday's water main break near Glades Cut Off Road.

The notice covers all of Tradition, including Western Grove, Riverland, Wilson Grove and Southern Grove, as well as areas west of Interstate 95 south to Becker Road. Communities along Glades Cut Off Road, including Copper Creek, Wylder and Verano, are also affected.

City officials said the notice will remain in place until water quality testing is successfully completed and the city determines it is safe to lift.

With an estimated 21,000 customers affected, officials said a significant number of water samples must be collected and tested to ensure the water is safe.

The city is asking residents not to tamper with clearly marked hydrants or pipes that are flushing water, warning that interference could delay testing and extend the notice.

According to officials, the break was caused by a contractor working on a construction project unrelated to the city. Crews responded and repaired the damaged 36-inch water main within hours before beginning the required flushing process.

The city is investigating the incident and expects to pursue appropriate action to recover costs from those responsible.

There is no estimated time for when the boil water notice will be lifted.

Residents can find updates at CityofPSL.com.

