Police searching for driver in hit-and-run crash that injured 63-year-old man in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police confirmed that a man found unconscious in the roadway with severe head injuries early Friday morning was the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

The victim has been identified as a 63-year-old Port St. Lucie resident, police said. The incident occurred at approximately 12:56 a.m. near the intersection of NW University Boulevard and NW California Boulevard.

The 63-year-old man was unconscious and suffering from severe head trauma and significant bleeding, police said. He was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for medical treatment and remains in critical condition.

Police said detectives obtained surveillance video from a nearby business that captured the incident and are continuing to collect and evaluate additional video footage as they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash and identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Authorities are asking anyone who was driving in the area around the time of the crash, may have witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or other video footage from the area to come forward.

Even information that may seem insignificant could assist investigators in identifying the driver and bringing this investigation to a resolution.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000. The investigation remains active and ongoing.