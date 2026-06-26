Orbeez toy gun prank in Port St. Lucie leads to 2 arrests after teens held at gunpoint

A 49-year-old man and a 15-year-old were arrested Wednesday evening after an alleged Orbeez prank took a wrong turn, according to Port St. Lucie police.

A 911 call, witness video and police bodycam video show part of what played out near SW Morelia Lane and SW Acapulco Terrace. In a 911 call, Gregory Allen Davis, 49, and his fiancée say they were shot at while driving near that intersection, with what they thought was a BB or pellet gun.

The two began following the vehicle as Port St. Lucie police's first responder drone was deployed. While his fiancée was still on the phone with the dispatcher, Davis had exited the vehicle and was shouting at the teens to exit their vehicle, which was captured by a witness.

Port St. Lucie Police Department

Davis, armed with a 9mm handgun, then ordered the teens to the ground at gunpoint. Officers arrived moments later, and discovered an Orbeez toy gun had been used.

According to PSLPD, they determined Davis "had multiple opportunities to safely disengage while officers were actively responding."

Police interviewed three teens, who claimed they thought the other vehicle belonged to a friend and they shot at it with the Orbeez gun as part of a game.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and false imprisonment of a child to commit aggravated abuse.

A 15-year-old was charged with shooting or throwing a missile at or into an occupied vehicle.

"This incident serves as an important reminder: Pranks involving Orbeez guns, airsoft guns, BB guns, or other toy firearms are not harmless," PSLPD said. "They can create fear, provoke dangerous reactions, and result in criminal charges."