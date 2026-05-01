'Opportunity zones': Port St. Lucie looking at new ways to boost economic growth

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The city of Port St. Lucie has looked to revitalize and redevelop Walton and One, the area around the MidFlorida Event Center.

Now city council wants to make it and other areas in the city "opportunity zones" to hopefully attract business and create jobs.

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Opportunity zones are federally designated census tracts providing tax incentives to encourage private investment, with the goal to boost economic development in the area.

On Monday, city council submitted Walton and One for recommendation to receive the designation.

"You should take this opportunity,” said Mayor Shannon Martin. “That's why it's called opportunity zone."

Martin said the change will fit in the city’s master plan for Walton and One, helping bring retail, restaurants and residential uses to these empty 46 acres.

"It completely aligns with we're already doing and what we want to do in the future,” said Martin.

City council also submitted proposals for an area of US-1 and a section around Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

Vice Mayor Jolien Caraballo said she wants these zones to focus on business development on the eastern side of the city.

“We have some that are thriving, but we do have some businesses that are dying,” said Caraballo. “I wanted to hopefully see that we provide more jobs and then bring back those businesses."

Neighbors like Aaron Bridges said business development is what the city need.

"Right now, there’s not enough,” said Bridges. “We definitely need more. So, I’m all for it."

Neighbor Ben Wingeier, who lives off Walton Road, said it'll make the area more convenient.

“It'd be nice to just take a walk and go somewhere and have dinner and come back,” said Wingeier.

Neighbor Bob Sackett also lives off Walton Road.

Sackett said he welcomes any new businesses in the area, but doesn’t want too much growth from his backyard.

"I don't know how evasive it's going to be. I mean, they could come in here and throw up a four-story building in my backyard. I'm not going to want that," said Sackett.

The city submitted recommendations for the opportunity zones to the state for consideration.

WPTV will follow that decision, which the city said should come by the end of the year.