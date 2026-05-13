PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital has opened a new 6-story parking garage with 667 spaces and 13 electric vehicle charging stations, ending a parking shortage that had patients leaving cars along curbs and in the grass.

"This has been a need here for several years," said Rahat Verma, Chief Operating Officer at HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.

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HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital opens new 6-story parking garage to improve patient access

Garage parking comes at no cost to visitors. The addition is more than a convenience. Hospital officials say easier access directly affects patient outcomes.

"In moments where they need care critically, they're being able to come in efficiently and see top-class providers," explained Verma.

Patients on social media expressed relief at the news. It was not uncommon, they said, to arrive at the hospital and find no available parking as the facility has seen a noticeable surge in demand.

Verma said, "In 2026 alone, we're seeing a 20 percent increase in admissions, as we touched before, deliveries more than doubling from the previous year."

The parking garage is part of a broader expansion at the hospital, which has also added more beds and a new labor and delivery suite. Verma confirmed that even more growth is on the way.

"We've already started our campus master plans iterations, which are going to add a future tower to this campus [...] so that folks don't have to travel far for care," he said.

The new garage reflects a hospital working to keep pace with a growing community's healthcare needs.

WPTV

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