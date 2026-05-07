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Former corrections officer arrested in connection with armed robbery at Port St. Lucie bank

bank robber at PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie on 06062025.jpeg
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police are looking for woman who robbed PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie, Fla. on June 6, 2025.
bank robber at PNC Bank on Gatlin Boulevard in Port St. Lucie on 06062025.jpeg
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PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A woman was arrested in connection with an armed bank robbery in Port St. Lucie, police announced Wednesday.

Police say the robbery occurred June 6, 2025, at the PNC Bank off SW Gatlin Boulevard. A thorough investigation led to the arrest of Mary Adolphus, a former corrections officer.

"This marks a significant development in bringing accountability to a crime that impacted our community," police said in a Facebook post.

Chief Leo Niemczyk will be providing more details on this arrest Thursday morning.

Watch the press conference below:

PSLPD arrests former corrections officer for armed robbery

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