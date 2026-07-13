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Cause under investigation after pickup truck fire on I-95 in St. Lucie County

SLC Vehicle Fire
St. Lucie County Fire District
SLC Vehicle Fire
Posted

St. Lucie County Fire District crews responded to a vehicle fire Monday morning on Interstate 95 northbound near Mile Marker 175.

Firefighters arrived to find a fully involved Ford F-250 pickup truck on the shoulder of the interstate. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack, bringing the fire under control while working alongside the Florida Highway Patrol to maintain a safe scene for motorists.

Traffic was temporarily impacted as firefighters extinguished the fire and secured the scene. No additional vehicles were involved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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