BJ's Wholesale Club breaks ground on new Port St. Lucie store opening this winter

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — BJ's Wholesale Club broke ground Thursday morning on a new warehouse store located at 2250 SW Gatlin Blvd. in Port St. Lucie, marking another major retail expansion in St. Lucie County. The wholesale membership club confirmed the store will open this winter, according to its website.

Right now, local shoppers can join the club for as little as $50 with BJ’s limited-time founding member officer.

New Shopping Options Coming to Port St. Lucie

The new BJ's location will bring bulk shopping and wholesale pricing to Port St. Lucie residents, who previously had to travel to nearby counties for warehouse club shopping. The store will offer groceries, household items, electronics, and seasonal merchandise at wholesale prices for members.

Special Founding Member Deals Available

To celebrate the Port St. Lucie location, BJ's Wholesale Club is offering discounted founding memberships through Jan. 21, 2027, according to the company's website. The promotional pricing allows new members to join at reduced rates before the store's official opening. Right now, local shoppers can join the club for as little as $50.

Why This Matters for Port St. Lucie Shoppers

The arrival of BJ's Wholesale Club addresses growing demand for bulk shopping options in the rapidly expanding Port St. Lucie market. With the city's continued population growth, residents have increasingly sought convenient access to warehouse-style retail without traveling to other counties. The new location will provide competition to existing grocery and retail options while offering the cost savings that come with bulk purchasing.

The Port St. Lucie BJ's location represents part of the company's broader Florida expansion strategy, bringing wholesale shopping convenience directly to St. Lucie County families and businesses.

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