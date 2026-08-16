82-year-old Melbourne man dies after single-vehicle crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 82-year-old Melbourne man died Friday afternoon after his vehicle left northbound Interstate 95 in St. Lucie County and struck a tree in the median.

The crash was reported at 3:14 p.m. on August 14, on northbound I-95 south of Gatlin Boulevard.

According to investigators, the driver was traveling north in the inside lane when, for reasons still under investigation, his 2002 Jeep Wrangler traveled off the roadway to the left and onto the paved left shoulder. The vehicle continued in a northwest direction into the grass median, where the front end struck a tree. The Jeep came to rest in the median, facing west.

The driver was entrapped and sustained serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead on scene by a St. Lucie County paramedic.

The crash remains under investigation.

