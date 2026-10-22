2 vehicles sought in Port St. Lucie hit-and-run investigation, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department has released new information in its investigation of a hit-and-run crash that left a 63-year-old man seriously injured earlier this month on Oct. 9.

Detectives now believe the victim may have been hit by two separate vehicles near the intersection of Northwest University Boulevard and Northwest California Boulevard.

According to police, one vehicle was traveling northbound while the other was traveling southbound at the time of the incident.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:56 a.m and the victim, a 63-year-old Port St. Lucie resident, was found unconscious in the roadway suffering from severe head injuries.

In a previous update, police said surveillance video from a nearby business captured the incident and showed what investigators believed to be a white four-door sedan striking the man before leaving the scene without stopping. As detectives continued reviewing evidence and surveillance footage, investigators developed information indicating a second vehicle may also have been involved in the crash.

Police are now working to identify both vehicles and their drivers. Investigators have released images of the vehicles and are asking for the public's help.

Anyone who recognizes either vehicle, was in the area around the time of the crash, witnessed the incident, or has dashcam or surveillance video from the area is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000.