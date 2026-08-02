Palm Springs police ask for help locating missing 55-year-old woman with dementia

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 55-year-old woman who was reported missing Sunday morning.

Claudia Cole was reported missing Aug. 2, 2026. She was last seen by her caregiver at approximately 7:30 a.m. at 125 Ainsworth Circle in Palm Springs.

Investigators believe Cole may have boarded a Palm Tran bus and traveled toward the Boynton Beach area.

Police said Cole is believed to have dementia and may be confused or disoriented.

She was last seen wearing a pink sweater, pink pants and black slippers, and was carrying a black Coach crossbody bag.

Cole is described as a Black woman who is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds, and has black braided hair.

Anyone with information about Cole's whereabouts is asked to contact the Palm Springs Police Department's non-emergency line at 561-584-8300 or call 911.

