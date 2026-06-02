Palm Beach State College job fair to connect job seekers with public safety careers

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College (PBSC) is hosting its annual Public Safety Job Fair on Thursday, June 11 bringing together more than 40 agencies actively hiring for roles in law enforcement, corrections, EMS, 911 communications, fire rescue, and more.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elisabeth W. Erling Gymnasium on the college's Lake Worth campus at 4200 Congress Avenue. Veterans and PBSC students will have early access beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Representatives from the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Border Patrol, and multiple military branches are also expected to participate in the job fair.

Job seekers can expect direct access to hiring decision-makers, on-the-spot interviews, and information on paid academies and training programs.

The fair is designed to highlight career pathways for people transitioning from other industries, with roles offering strong benefits, job security, and community impact, organizers said.