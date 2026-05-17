West Palm Beach motorcyclist dies after Dixie Highway crash, sheriff's office says

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A 66-year-old motorcyclist from West Palm Beach has died following a crash at a Lake Worth Beach intersection, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 11:04 a.m. on May 14 at the intersection of North Dixie Highway and 13th Avenue North. Investigators said a 2014 Hyundai Elantra traveling northbound attempted to make a left turn and entered the path of a southbound motorcycle.

The motorcycle, a 2007 Triumph Speedmaster, struck the right-center portion of the Hyundai. The motorcyclist, identified as John Dudley Dey of West Palm Beach, was transported to St. Mary's Medical Center with critical injuries.

Dey was pronounced dead at the hospital at approximately 8:56 p.m. on May 16, authorities said.

The 24-year-old driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash, investigators said.