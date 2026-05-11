City opens door to redevelop 2nd floor of historic Lake Worth Beach Casino building

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — A well-known landmark in Lake Worth Beach could soon see new life on the inside. City leaders are officially opening the door to negotiations, looking to transform long-unused space inside the historic Lake Worth Beach Casino Building.

WATCH BELOW: 'I agree that someone should come with a business plan,' Mayor Betty Resch says during meeting

Lake Worth Beach to redevelop casino building

When visitors make their way to the beach, the casino building is one of the first sights before reaching the sand. But inside, parts of the structure have sat empty for years — something the city is now hoping to change.

Officials have issued an Invitation to Negotiate (ITN), signaling plans to redevelop the building’s second floor. The proposal includes two key spaces: a roughly 3,000-square-foot ballroom and a separate 5,000-square-foot unfinished area.

One resident who has lived in the area for more than seven years said she’s open to just about anything filling the space.

“A restaurant, maybe another retail store, we only have one over here, a gift shop?” she said.

The city said they are intentionally casting a wide net, allowing bidders to pitch a variety of ideas — from event space management to restaurants, lounges or mixed-use concepts.

“We tried to make this as wide as possible to receive as many as possible options,” a city representative said.

Under the ITN, developers can submit proposals for the ballroom, the unfinished space, or a combination of both. Still, the approach has sparked some debate among commissioners.

“To me it is totally inappropriate that we would be talking about commercial leases for the ballroom — what service are we trying to provide in that space for our community,” said Commissioner Christopher McVoy.

Despite those concerns, commissioners voted 3-2 to move forward with the bid process.

“I think the upstairs is empty commercial, potentially commercial, potentially citizen use space. I agree that someone should come with a business plan," Mayor Betty Resch said. "We are a public entity and we do need to be really careful about how we give those leases out.”

City leaders said they expect to have a clearer vision for next steps after a consultant completes a review of the space.

In the meantime, proposals are due June 25, and site visits are already underway.