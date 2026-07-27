JUPITER, Fla. — Whole Foods Market will replace Beall's as new owner RAM Realty moves forward with sweeping changes to the nearly 50-year-old plaza.

The Shoppes at Jupiter Plaza is undergoing its biggest makeover in more than 20 years, and the people who work and shop there every day have a lot to say about it.

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The Shoppes at Jupiter Plaza undergoes the biggest makeover in more than 20 years; community reacts

A Whole Foods Market is set to replace the Beall's at the plaza after RAM Realty purchased the nearly 50-year-old shopping center in 2025, with changes planned as early as 2027.

Mary Luz, owner of MaryLuz Hair Salon, has operated her business next to Cinépolis Movie Theatre at the plaza for 10 years. She said she has noticed the transformation taking shape.

"The plaza look kind of old, look kind of down, so a renovation will be excellent," Luz said.

She said the arrival of Whole Foods is particularly exciting for her business.

"I did get very excited because it is a big potential to big nice clientele, and me being organic, it's very nice to have somebody organic next to me," Luz said.

Not everyone shares that enthusiasm without reservation. Shopper Wendy Perez said the changes bring mixed emotions.

"It is nice to keep some of the old stuff around too... it just makes me kind of sad when I see everything get knocked down and replaced," Perez said.

During a recent Jupiter Town Council meeting, I learned a Total Wine will move into the Staples location in 2027. By late 2028, the Cinépolis theater could be downsized to make room for additional stores.

Fellow shopper Yociel Miramon said the updates are welcome.

"It definitely needs some new taste into it, so it's good that they're doing something different for it," Miramon said.

For small business owners like Luz, the excitement comes with real concern.

"Right now about the new big companies coming… my only concern, that the small business, get out of business… and like me, you know, I'm very proud and happy about my salon," Luz said.

Many in the community have raised questions about what a new Whole Foods in Jupiter could mean for the existing Whole Foods location in downtown Palm Beach Gardens. The company said the new Jupiter store is opening to meet growing demand in the community — not to replace any existing location.

WPTV

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