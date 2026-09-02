Jupiter to launch first municipal fire department, connecting new era to 70-year-old local roots

The Town of Jupiter is set to launch its first-ever municipal fire department on Oct. 1, ushering in a new era of public safety that connects back to a 70-year history of local service.

The new Jupiter Fire Rescue agency will take over service from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, with many of its new firefighters having deep roots in the community they will now protect.

WATCH: Jupiter's new municipal fire department prepares for Oct. 1 launch

Jupiter's new municipal fire department prepares for Oct. 1 launch

With the transition just one month away, the new department marks a significant shift in emergency services for the town's residents and a return to a dedicated, Jupiter-focused fire service for the first time in nearly four decades.

A Return to Jupiter's Roots

While this is the town's first government-run fire department, the history of firefighting in Jupiter began with volunteers more than 70 years ago.

"Back in 1950, we had a new chamber of commerce for Jupiter, and they realized one of the things that the community needed, as it was starting to grow post-World War II, is it needs some fire support," a local historian named Josh explained.

That first department was a world away from modern fire rescue. It consisted of volunteers with no official uniforms, using converted military trucks and hand sprayers to protect their growing community. In 1985, these services were merged into the larger Palm Beach County Fire Rescue system.

'Hometown People' Serving the Community

The new Jupiter Fire Rescue department is reviving the tradition of locals serving their own community. The department recently held a push-in ceremony for its first new fire engine and swore in its inaugural class of firefighters.

"Twenty-nine people that have joined Jupiter Fire Rescue are local hometown Jupiter people… and they have come home to serve their community," Fire Chief Darrel Donatto said.

As they prepare for the official launch, the new crews are undergoing intensive training. Their preparation has also included learning more about the community's history, including a recent visit to the Jupiter Inlet Lighthouse, according to the historian.

On Oct. 1, the new department will begin writing the next chapter of Jupiter's history, responding to calls from its new fire station and reviving a long-standing legacy of community-based service.

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