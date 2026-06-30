Jupiter family's passports arrive with errors, costing them over $1,000 to fix

JUPITER, Fla. — A Jupiter family is speaking out after receiving passports riddled with errors — and spending more than $1,000 to get them corrected in time for an international trip.

Dr. Thomas McCain contacted WPTV to share his family's frustration after using the expedited passport system through a local U.S. Post Office and the U.S. State Department.

WATCH BELOW: Jupiter family pays $1,000+ to fix passport errors

"My (passport) specifically (had one error), and then my three children each had the same clerical error, so one, two, three on top of that, plus the middle name of my middle son was also incorrect, so a total of five errors," McCain said.

McCain said the errors were discovered a month ago and were followed by hours of phone calls, dead ends and multiple trips back to the Palm Beach Gardens post office.

"Nobody really gave a clear answer. They said, 'We've seen these mistakes to this degree and the same thing repetitively; we haven't seen this,'" McCain said.

McCain had hoped to already be in England with his family by now. Instead, the family ultimately had to travel to Miami to get the passports corrected — at a cost of more than $1,000.

"My heart goes out to anybody who is not in a financial position to deal with such or able to take off from work," McCain said.

After hearing the family's story, WPTV contacted the State Department and learned it has been going through large layoffs and reorganization.

A spokesperson said they are looking into what happened in the McCain family's case and will be sending WPTV a statement regarding the matter.

Passports typically cost about $60, and waiting for a new one without paying extra to expedite can take as long as two months.

WPTV

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