Job fair in Jupiter draws seekers beyond displaced Amazon workers

JUPITER, Fla. — Job seekers were in Jupiter on Wednesday for a job fair hosted by CareerSource Palm Beach County.

The event was originally set up for displaced Amazon workers from the St. Lucie County warehouse that is being converted to a fulfillment center.

WATCH BELOW: Job fair in Jupiter draws job seekers

Job fair in Jupiter draws job seekers

Many of the job seekers there in the first hour were not former Amazon workers.

"I’ve been trying to find a job," said Eli Byrd, who has been looking since he graduated from Palm Beach State College. "I went to interviews, and it was great interview, but no hiring."

Sophia Warlick was there looking for a job as a therapist for children.

"I found some good leads, but it depends once you get in there," she says.

Unemployment is currently running around 4.8% in Palm Beach County and 5.3% on the Treasure Coast.