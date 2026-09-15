Coast Guard searching for missing paddleboarder off Jupiter Beach

JUPITER, Fla. (WPTV) — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a missing paddleboarder who was last seen Monday morning off Jupiter Beach.

Coast Guard Southeast said the 48-year-old man was last seen around 9 a.m. about 4 miles offshore while paddling east.

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for a missing paddleboarder, 48 YOM, last seen @ 9 am approx 4 mi off Jupiter Beach, paddling east. He was wearing a white hat, orange shirt & gray shorts on a 14 ft lime green & yellow paddleboard. Call Sector Miami w/ info: 305-535-4472 pic.twitter.com/4bMatRPmD2 — U.S. Coast Guard Southeast (@USCGSoutheast) September 14, 2026

He was wearing a white hat, orange shirt and gray shorts and was on a 14-foot lime green and yellow paddleboard, according to the Coast Guard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Coast Guard Sector Miami at 305-535-4472.

