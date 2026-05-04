Woman shot while attempting to enter Fort Pierce home through window, police say

Fort Pierce police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 500 block of South 31st Street.

Investigators say at around 9:51 a.m. Sunday morning, they responded to a reported burglary at a home on South 31st St., and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

An investigation found the homeowner had called 911 to report a woman trying to enter the home, but another man who knew the homeowner had shot her as she was trying to enter through a window.

Police say the woman had a prior relationship with the homeowner. The shooting is still under investigation, and no charges have been filed.

They ask anyone with info on the shooting to call the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800.