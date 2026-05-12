Police investigating death of woman found floating in water in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The Fort Pierce Police Department said it is investigating the death of a woman found in the Turning Basin area between the north and south bridges.

Police said just before 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sea Tow personnel located the body in the water and notified emergency responders.

According to Fort Pierce police, an officer identified the individual as a 33-year-old black woman whom he had met just a day earlier, during a service call at Jaycee Park.

Police said at this time there are no apparent signs of trauma or indications of foul play.

The investigation remains ongoing pending further review by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org