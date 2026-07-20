FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A new tuition-free career and technical charter school is preparing to open in Fort Pierce in August, bringing a hands-on approach to education to the Treasure Coast.

SouthTech Treasure Coast will give middle and high school students the opportunity to earn industry certifications while completing their traditional coursework — helping them build real-world skills and prepare for high-demand careers before they graduate.

WATCH:

New tuition-free tech school in Fort Pierce to combine academics with career training

SouthTech Academy in Boynton Beach has spent years combining traditional academics with hands-on career training, allowing students to earn industry certifications while still in middle and high school.

Now, that same approach is coming to Fort Pierce.

“All of our students are working on their academics, but they are also all in one of our career academies where they have the opportunity to earn adult level industry certifications while they are still in high school,” said Carla Lovett, Executive Director of SouthTech Schools.

The St. Lucie County School Board approved the charter application for the Fort Pierce campus in April. School leaders say they selected the Treasure Coast because of the area’s growing demand for skilled workers.

“We’re targeting high paying careers that are growing and expanding in the Fort Pierce area,” said Nicole Handy, Director of Expansion of SouthTech Schools .

WPTV

The Fort Pierce campus will serve students in grades 6 through 12, with plans to enroll about 460 students in its first year.

Students will have the opportunity to choose from career academies including medical science, culinary arts, cosmetology, agriculture technology, and more — similar to programs offered at the Boynton Beach campus.

“It’s better to learn something for free when you’re a kid than to pay for it in college and learn, right?” said Meghan Hess Shamdasani, Career and Technical Education Program Coordinator.

School leaders say the goal is to give students a head start on their careers by helping them graduate with valuable skills and certifications before entering the workforce or continuing their education.

WPTV

SouthTech Treasure Coast will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., giving families and community members a chance to tour the new campus and learn more about the programs being offered.

SouthTech Treasure Coast in Fort Pierce is located at 2810 S. US Highway 1 Fort Pierce, FL 34982.