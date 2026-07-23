Fort Pierce police address video circulating on social media of officer striking suspect

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Fort Pierce police released body camera video showing the moments leading up to an officer striking a man in an incident that has been circulating online.

Officials said the incident started when officers responded to a reported assault of a woman under the South Bridge on Tuesday at 11:47 a.m.

WATCH BELOW: Police release video of officer striking suspect, provide context to incident

Fort Pierce police say suspect took 'fighting stance', prompting officer to strike man

According to the department, officers stepped in to stop the attack, but the suspect, Justin Ikeler, 42, refused commands and raised his fists at them.

The department said an officer then struck Ikeler to protect himself and make the arrest.

"When officers attempted to take the individual into custody, he pulled away, refused repeated commands and assumed a fighting stance with his fists raised toward the officers. Based on Ikeler’s actions, the officer perceived an imminent threat of assault and delivered defensive strikes to protect himself and gain control of Ikeler so the arrest could be completed," police said in a statement.

Ikeler is now in the St. Lucie County Jail.

The department said the investigation remains active and its release of the video is intended to provide additional context regarding the incident.

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