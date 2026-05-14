Fort Pierce Central High School staff worked together to save student who collapsed during class

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — WPTV is listening to some local heroes who saved the life of a student in Fort Pierce.

On April 23, Eduardo Ortiz, a student at Fort Pierce Central High School, fell unconscious during gym class, without a pulse.

WATCH: Quick action saves collapsed student

Quick action saves collapsed Fort Pierce student

WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield learned his physical education teachers Mike Watkins, Katie Clive and Jeannie Glenton; school nurses Trurlette Noble and Latoya Wilder; and school resource deputies Blake Behrsin and RD Lyons arrived in minutes.

They performed CPR and used an AED, before Eduardo finally gasped for air.

"We're grateful to work at a school where the staff stepped up,” said deputy Blake Behrsin. “They don't have to do everything that we do, but they didn't hesitate.”

While they have very different roles day-to-day in the halls of Fort Pierce Central High, these heroes came together for their student.

"We didn't care what anybody title was, our goal was to save this kid's life, and we work together as a team to do that,” said Trurlette Noble, the school nurse.

Eduardo is home recovering.

Principal Eldrique Gardner has a message for him: "We're rooting for him in a speedy recovery, and we cannot wait until he walks the halls of Fort Pierce Central High School."